Battle Royale Adapted for Live Theater in the Philippines

Now no matter what they do with the American remake, we’ll always at least have this. I seriously have to remember to check Twitch much, much more often. From their site:

“Filipino theater troupe Sipat Lawin Ensemble have teamed up with Australian playwrights David Finnigan, Jordan Prosser, Sam Burns-Warr, and Georgie McAuley to create a live theater version of Battle Royale to be performed in outdoor venues around the country.

Titled Battalia Royale, the production has been so popular that people had to be turned away from the debut performances at Manila’s Cultural Center of the Philippines. Upcoming performances will be held at an abandoned high school in Quezon City.”

Hat-tip to Benito Vergara aka The Wily Filipino.