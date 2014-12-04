OBITUARY: Frances T. Morioka

by

MORIOKA, FRANCES T., 89, born Oct. 29, 1925, died Nov. 25, 2014. She worked for the SF JACL for over 25 years as an administrator. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale. She is survived by her children: Christine (Robert) Morioka-Vasconcellos, Dale (Joanne) Morioka, Cheryl (Robert) Parks, Grandchildren: Kimberly, Nadine, Angela, Great grandchildren: Kenneth, Connor, Cameron, Sloane. Services at Duggan’s Mortuary in Daly City on Dec. 11, viewing: 10AM-noon, services: 12-1PM. Donations to: Sei Ko Kai Church, 2140 Pierce St., SF, CA 94115.