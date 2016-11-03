MASUOKA, FRANK Y., 93, a U.S. Army Capt. (Ret.), passed away peacefully with his beloved family at his side on October 19th 2016. He is survived by Ginger (Matsuyama), his wife of 67 years, 6 children and many grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building (Post 1943) in Sonoma at 1pm on Sunday November 13th, 2016.
OBITUARY: Frank Y. Masuoka
I didn’t know Frank that well, but the time I was able to be in his presence I could tell how great of a man he was. I recently read what Frank did in Okinawa and how brave a man he was I feel blessed and honored to have met him and his lovely wife it was always very pleasant to help both of them. Even though not a close friend or family I wanted to give my deepest condolences to the Masuoka family