OBITUARY: Kaoru Kay Maeyama

by

MAEYAMA, KAORU KAY, 89, was born in Vacaville, CA on August 15, 1927 and passed away peacefully on January 28 surrounded by her family.

Kay is survived by her husband, Jun Maeyama, two children, Mark (Melissa) Maeyama of Pleasant Hill and Lynn Maeyama of Concord and 5 grandchildren.

Kay was interned with her family at Gila River and Tule Lake concentration camps during WWII. After the war, Kay moved to Berkeley and became a nanny and cook, while also attending beauty school.

Kay married Jun in 1953 and they resided in San Francisco. In 1965 she opened and operated a new shop called Kay’s Coiffure on Clement Street and 3rd Ave for over 10 years. A career change led to Kay becoming the Manager for the Doctor’s Exchange-San Francisco Medical Society.

A practicing Buddhist, Kay was an active and respected member of the San Francisco Buddhist Church. She was a member of the Buddhist Women’s Association and enjoyed participating with her friends in church activities.

Kay had enjoyed golfing and could always hit a straight ball! She loved to crochet and knit and was always making scarves, blankets and sweaters for her grandchildren as well as the annual church bazaar.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to San Francisco Buddhist Women’s Association.