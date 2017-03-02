OBITUARY: Glenn Michitane Nakadate

by

NAKADATE, GLENN MICHITANE, 81, was born on Sept. 20, 1935 in Los Angeles, California.

He died February 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada from complications due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

His parents were Michio Nakadate, DDS, and Taneko Yamato. He was preceded in death by his first ex-wife, Yoko Bettie Kawakami. He is survived by his children: Gregory Nakadate, Janine (& Shannon) Eggers, and Dean Nakadate, DPM; his grandchildren Joshua and Nathan Nakadate and Kylie Eggers; and his sister, Stella (& Hisashi) Matsuda. He is also survived by Katrinka Rogers who was the angel in the latter part of his life.

He earned both his Bachelor’s of Science (with honors) and his Master’s of Science from the University of California Berkeley; his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from UC San Francisco, and is a Fellow of the American College of Anesthetists (FACA) and a member of the American Board of Anesthesiology.

He was enlisted in the Anti-Aircraft Command during the Korean War. Later, he joined the Army Reserve as a flight surgeon and rose to the rank of full colonel. He was activated for Desert Storm.

His favorite hobby was traveling and he visited over 165 countries. He wrote travel articles for the Nichi Bei Times, Nichi Bei Weekly and the Rafu Shimpo under the pen name Kaeru Kid. He and his partner, Hideo Karatsu, MD, formed the Alamitos Anesthesia Medical Group in Los Alamitos, California. He retired to Boulder City, Nevada in 2001.

A military memorial service will be held on Monday, March 13. We understand that distance may prevent you from attending this 40 minute service. It will promptly start at 12:40 p.m. and end at 1:20 p.m. according to the rules set up by the Veteran’s Memorial Funeral Policies. Immediately after the service, we will walk to the gravesite where Glenn will be interred at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Boulder, City, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Nakadate has requested donations be made to: Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119. www.nah.org 702-733-0320