OBITUARY: May Setsuko Nakao

by

NAKAO, MAY SETSUKO, 77, passed away after a stroke at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco on February 8, 2017. May was born in San Francisco and was the daughter of Shigeo and Shizue Nakao. She is survived by her younger brother, Richard Kazuo Nakao, who resides in Honolulu, Hawaii. May’s family was interned at Topaz, Utah as a result of Executive Order 9066 during WWII. After the war, the family returned to San Francisco where May attended local SF public schools. She received her Associate of Arts degree at SF City College. May worked at the California Department of Insurance for over 40 years until her retirement in 2007. May loved to read, especially books about Japanese-American history. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Japan with her mother. They even went to the Ice Festival in Hokkaido, Japan. May was especially devoted to her mother, who passed away just short of 101 years old. May loved to go out dining with her friends to enjoy different cuisines. A memorial service will be held for May on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Buddhist Church of SF, 1881 Pine Street, SF 94109, at 10 am. The family requests no flowers and no koden.