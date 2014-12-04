You are here: Home / Obituaries / OBITUARY: Frances T. Morioka

December 4, 2014 by 1 Comment

 

MORIOKA, FRANCES T., 89, born Oct. 29, 1925, died Nov. 25, 2014. She worked for the SF JACL for over 25 years as an administrator. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale. She is survived by her children: Christine (Robert) Morioka-Vasconcellos, Dale (Joanne) Morioka, Cheryl (Robert) Parks, Grandchildren: Kimberly, Nadine, Angela, Great grandchildren: Kenneth, Connor, Cameron, Sloane. Services at Duggan’s Mortuary in Daly City on Dec. 11, viewing: 10AM-noon, services: 12-1PM. Donations to: Sei Ko Kai Church, 2140 Pierce St., SF, CA 94115.

 

  1. Debbie Lewis says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I worked for Ms. Morioka at JACL loooooongg time ago! Very easy-going, calm person to work for, and helpful to me as a college student new in the workforce.

